Oil prices rise on weak dollar

2018-05-03 01:28 | www.trend.az | 2

Oil prices climbed on Wednesday as the US dollar declined against most major peers, Xinhua reported.

The dollar was under pressure on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates unchanged after concluding its two-day monetary policy meeting.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major peers, was down 0.15 percent at 92.314 in late trading.

Oil prices were supported as a weaker dollar made the dollar-priced oil more attractive for holders of other currencies.