N.K. FM meets with China's top diplomat over ties, situation on Korean Peninsula

2018-05-03 04:14 | www.trend.az | 2

North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho has held talks with China's top diplomat to discuss ways to improve the two countries' ties and the situation on the Korean Peninsula, Yonhap reported Thursday.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to the North came as President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a historic summit last Friday, reaffirming the goal of "complete" denuclearization of the peninsula.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Ri and Wang on Wednesday had an "in-depth" discussion on the issues of developing North Korea-China "friendly and cooperative" relations following a summit in Beijing between the leaders of the two nations in late March.

"They also candidly exchanged their opinions on the matters of mutual concern including the situation on the Korean Peninsula," the report said.

It is the first visit to North Korea by a Chinese foreign minister in 11 years.

The North's long frozen relations with China have begun to thaw following Kim Jong-un's surprise visit to Beijing in March ahead of his summits with South Korea and the United States.

China, North Korea's only remaining ally and economic lifeline, had seen its ties with the North strained due to Pyongyang's nuclear and missile provocations.