China vows to crack down on rural organized crime - ministry

2018-05-03 05:32 | www.trend.az | 2

China will crack down on organized crime in the countryside in a bid to prevent gangs from manipulating elections or exploiting rural resources, the civil affairs ministry said, according Reuters.

The Ministry of Civil Affairs said in comments published on its website late on Wednesday it would crack down on attempts by rural gangsters to intervene in village-level politics, monopolize rural resources, take over collectively owned assets and use “clan power” to oppress village communities.

The ministry also said it would improve the education and supervision of rural officials and fight against bureaucratism as part of the “protracted battle” against rural organized crime.