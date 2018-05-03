Donald Trump movie The Apprentice in development

A movie about Donald Trump titled The Apprentice is currently in development. Borrowing the title from the reality show Trump himself produced, American author Gabriel Sherman will pen the screenplay.

Just over a year into his presidency, US President Donald Trump will be the focus of a feature length movie based on his journey to the White House, beginning with the earliest moments of his career. Trump won the presidential election on November 8, 2016, edging out his running mate Hillary Clinton. Now, Vanity Fair’s special correspondent Gabriel Sherman has been tasked with writing a screenplay based on the President’s rise to power, with significant focus aimed at specific individuals who helped influence Trump, including attorney Roy Cohn. Gidden Media’s Amy Baer will produce.