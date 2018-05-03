Envoy: Azerbaijan has tangible results in non-oil sector development (Exclusive)

2018-05-03 07:10 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Azerbaijan has achieved significant results in development of the non-oil sector over the recent years, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Azerbaijan Vitezslav Pivonka told Trend.

"During my tenure in Azerbaijan, I have witnessed not only an economically favorable period, but also a crisis period of 2016-2017. Firstly, the shock caused by the fall in oil prices, which was then the main source of revenues to the state budget, should be noted. This was a very serious test for Azerbaijan's economy," he said.

According to Pivonka, the very fact that Azerbaijan has not only withstood such tests, but also was able to stabilize its economy during a very short period of time - in one-two years - is a great achievement.