Bonfire explosion in London injures up to 30

About 30 people were injured following a bonfire explosion during Lag BaOmer Jewish celebrations in London, Reuters with reference to the British daily Express reported on Thursday.

The explosion in Stamford Hill may have been caused by a mobile phone, according to the report.

