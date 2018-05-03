Several earthquakes occur in Turkey

Several earthquakes occurred in Turkey this morning, according to local media outlets.

An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude occurred in the province of Bolu at 05:30 (local time GMT+3) in the morning. The depth of the source of the earthquake was at eight kilometers.

Two minutes later, another earthquake occurred in the province. This time the strength of the earthquake was four points. The depth of the source of the second earthquake was at five kilometers.