Top Russian, Jordanian diplomats to discuss situation in Syria

2018-05-03 09:37 | www.trend.az

Russian and Jordanian Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Ayman Safadi will hold a meeting in Sochi on Thursday. The situation in Syria and the work of the de-escalation zone in the south of that country are expected to top the agenda of the negotiations, TASS reports.

"During the talks, which are scheduled to be held in Sochi, [the two ministers] plan to exchange views on a wide array of pressing international and regional issues, discuss the current state and prospects for Russian-Jordanian cooperation," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier. According to Zakharova, the situation in Syria with an emphasis on developments in the south of that country, specifically, the work of the de-escalation zone coordinated with the participation of Russia, the US and Jordan is expected to top the agenda.

Besides, the two top diplomats will exchange views on the situation in the Gaza Strip and the impact of events taking place there on the prospects for a Middle East settlement.