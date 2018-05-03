Jack Ma meets Benjamin Netanyahu

Alibaba chairman Jack Ma today met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem. The meeting took place shortly after the state visit by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Globes reports.

The prime ministers also discussed bilateral business ties between the two countries and implementation of their trade and aviation agreements. This was the third meeting between Netanyahu and Abe, two of which have taken place in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu greeted Ma by saying, "It's wonderful to welcome you to Israel… you are a very successful leader in a very competitive business, and in a very competitive world. The world belongs to those who innovate, and Israel is the nation of innovation."

"We have received many requests, and we have seen a great many people, and in the next two days, we will be very busy… I think that thanks to your leadership, we are discovering that this country is much more peaceful than we thought, and both the economy and security are strong," Ma told Netanyahu.

Netanyahu told Ma that the Alibaba group had excellent reasons for investing in Israeli innovation. Ma said that he was currently visiting Israel with a group of 28 young Alibaba group presidents, and that he was impressed by the business opportunities in Israel.

This is the third time that Netanyahu and Ma have met. They met previously during the prime minister's visit to Davos in January 2016 and during Netanyahu's visit to China in March 2017. During these meetings, Netanyahu invited Ma to visit Israel.