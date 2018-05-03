Turkey ready to provide Azerbaijan with favorable conditions for pilot training

Istanbul, Turkey, May 3

By Ilaha Mammadli – Trend:

Turkish Airlines is ready to help Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) to train pilots and improve their skills on more favorable terms, coordinator of the Turkish Airlines training center told to reporters during the press tour to the company.

Today, Turkish Airlines training center, which ranks third in the world, trains pilots and flight personnel from around the world.

"Azerbaijani pilots are trained in Dubai today, but we offer AZAL our services, which can be more profitable taking into account the costs of training and accommodation. If an agreement is reached at the state level, we can build the same center in Azerbaijan," the coordinator said.