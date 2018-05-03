Why oil prices won’t be much affected by possible US sanctions on Iran?

2018-05-03 09:59 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 1

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Possible US sanctions on Iran will not much affect the oil prices, since the oil market has already, at least partly, priced in the risk of sanctions being re-imposed, the UK-based consulting company Capital Economics said in its analysis obtained by Trend.

"Tensions in the Middle East have escalated dramatically over the last few weeks, pushing up oil prices. The biggest risk is that the US re-imposes sanctions on Iran’s oil exports. The recent personnel change in the White House and chemical weapons attack in Syria makes it even more likely that Trump will re-impose sanctions. The previous sanctions on Iran reduced its oil output by about 1m bpd for four years, " said the report.

The analysts believe that if the US sanctions are less severe than last time, Tehran could decide to stay in the deal or at least refrain from ramping up its nuclear programme.

"In this case, the EU may not deem it necessary to reimpose its sanctions on shipping insurance which were crucial in disrupting Iran’s oil exports last time. The impact on oil supply could be relatively subdued as Iran would be able to export oil to countries less concerned about US sanctions, especially in Asia, " said Capital Economics.

The experts remined that however, Tehran has stated that it will respond to any violation of the nuclear deal by withdrawing from it as well and restarting its uranium enrichment programme.