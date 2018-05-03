Azerbaijani currency rates for May 3 (UPDATE)

2018-05-03 10:19 | www.trend.az | 0

Details added (first version posted on 09:28)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3

Trend:

Official exchange rate of the US dollar and Euro against Azerbaijan’s national currency, the manat, was set at 1.7 и 2.0378 manats respectively for May 3.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan for May 3.