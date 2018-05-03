Kyrgyzstan, Kuwait hold first meeting of joint intergovernmental commission

The first meeting of the Joint Kyrgyz-Kuwait Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Technical Cooperation was held in El Kuwait on April 24-26 this year for the first time in the history of Kyrgyz-Kuwaiti bilateral relations at the level of Deputy Ministers of Finance, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic said in a message.

The interdepartmental delegation of the Kyrgyz Republic, headed by Deputy Minister of Finance Karmyshakov, included responsible representatives of relevant state bodies of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the meeting the parties discussed issues of development of Kyrgyz-Kuwaiti cooperation in the areas of finance and trade, transport and agriculture, education and science, culture and information, tourism and sports, emergencies and ecology.

Special attention was also paid to agreements in the field of financial and economic cooperation with the aim of attracting grants and investments from Kuwait to finance nationwide infrastructure projects and business projects for small and medium-sized businesses in the Kyrgyz Republic.