AZ EN RU TR
azerbaijan news app
Thumbnail

PwC Azerbaijan’s F1 Marshals Team: Three Years of Drive (PHOTO)

2018-05-03 10:57 | www.trend.az | 2

On 27-29 April 2018. This year, PwC Azerbaijan’s Marshals Team celebrated the third year of success, leading the legendary Sector 1 consisting of 42 marshals.

As in the previous 2 years, the Team demonstrated the outstanding performance and great team spirit.

For the second year in a row, the team was led by a young and dedicated Chief, former sportswoman Inara Namaliyeva, a part of PwC Azerbaijan’s HC Team.

Two members of PwC Azerbaijan’s Leadership Team - the Firm’s People and Organisation Leader, Rena Rzayeva and IT Leader, Namig Hajiyev also contributed to the success of Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2018: Rena was the Chief Observer and Namig was a member of the Scrutineering Team – one of the few people who sees the pilots and cars live.

The most exciting part of the team's experience this year was a dramatic Red Bull drivers’ crash in our sector. It happened on Turn 1 and was professionally handeled by PwC Azerbaijan’s marshals. Along with the F1 races, three cars from F2 races on 28 and 29 April were recovered by our team.

Bu kateqoriyadaki digər xəbərlər