PwC Azerbaijan’s F1 Marshals Team: Three Years of Drive (PHOTO)

2018-05-03

On 27-29 April 2018. This year, PwC Azerbaijan’s Marshals Team celebrated the third year of success, leading the legendary Sector 1 consisting of 42 marshals.

As in the previous 2 years, the Team demonstrated the outstanding performance and great team spirit.

For the second year in a row, the team was led by a young and dedicated Chief, former sportswoman Inara Namaliyeva, a part of PwC Azerbaijan’s HC Team.

Two members of PwC Azerbaijan’s Leadership Team - the Firm’s People and Organisation Leader, Rena Rzayeva and IT Leader, Namig Hajiyev also contributed to the success of Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2018: Rena was the Chief Observer and Namig was a member of the Scrutineering Team – one of the few people who sees the pilots and cars live.

The most exciting part of the team's experience this year was a dramatic Red Bull drivers’ crash in our sector. It happened on Turn 1 and was professionally handeled by PwC Azerbaijan’s marshals. Along with the F1 races, three cars from F2 races on 28 and 29 April were recovered by our team.