Bulk package of drugs seized in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

In the Turkish province of Adana in the South of the country, 275 kilograms of drugs in the amount of 38,000 liras were seized, said the report of the provincial police issued on May 3.

"In the framework of operations against drug traffickers, held today, 80 people were arrested," said the police.

Earlier, the Turkish Interior Ministry announced the confiscation of 3,722 kg of heroin during January-February 2018. 16,802 kg of psychotropic substances and 202 kg of Banzai narcotic substance were also confiscated.

In two months, 3,823 people, including foreign citizens, were detained as part of the fight against drug trafficking.