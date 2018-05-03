EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum to be held in Baku on 5 June

The annual EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum will take place in Baku on 5 June. European and Azerbaijani companies and officials will discuss the latest economic reforms and development in a number of key industry sectors.

The Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Azerbaijan, in collaboration with the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK) and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), invites Azerbaijani and European companies and other stakeholders to participate in the forthcoming EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum on 5 June 2018. The forum will be held at the JW Marriott Absheron Hotel in Baku.

The Business Forum will present new perspectives on Azerbaijan's economic reforms, bringing together an estimated number of 500 high-level participants: business leaders, investors, government representatives and other policy makers. To engage participants in the dialogue about current business opportunities and challenges, moderated panel discussions will be organised on a number of key sectors, including Agriculture and Food, Construction and Machinery, Transport and Logistics, ICT and E-commerce.

Speaking about the purpose of the annual Business Forum, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas said: "In the past years, the Azerbaijani government has made significant achievements in implementing economic reforms. The Business Forum presents a unique opportunity to look at the achievements and the remaining bottlenecks, to share ideas and experiences of all relevant stakeholders from the EU and Azerbaijan and to create new business deals."

A number of bilateral chambers of commerce and some innovative start-up companies will present themselves at the reception hall of the event venue. Azerbaijani and EU companies will also be offered the opportunity to schedule one-on-one business meetings (B2B) on site, generating new business contacts.