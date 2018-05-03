Gold prices fall in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

The prices of gold decreased, while the prices of silver, platinum and palladium increased in Azerbaijan on May 3, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold decreased by 1.2495 manats to 2226.031 manats per troy ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on May 2.

The cost of silver increased by 0.1916 manats to 27.914 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum increased by 0.2635 manats to 1526.3365 manats and the cost of palladium increased by 29.9965 manats to 1648.2095 manats in the country.