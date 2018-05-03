Schools in Georgia to be equipped with solar panels

About 15 public schools in Georgia will be turned into more energy-efficient buildings through a pilot project that introduces energy-saving solutions for schools, Agenda reports.

At the first stage of the project 10-15 schools will be chosen throughout Georgia which will be equipped with solar panels this year.

Georgian Minister of Education Mikheil Chkhenkeli said the project will be implemented with the support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Chkhenkeli also highlighted the educational importance of introducing solar panels at schools. He said it will be a good green energy example to pupils as well as teachers who will see how advantageous renewable energy is.