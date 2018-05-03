Azerbaijan to establish trade co-op with countries of American continent

2018-05-03 11:41 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3

By Huseyn Veliyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan can establish cross-border trade cooperation with the countries of the American continent on the basis of the already existing experience of cooperation with European States, Azerbaijan's BEST Solutions Company said May 3.

This issue was discussed at the exhibition-conference entitled as "Connect: ID" held from April 30 to May 2 in the US.

Azerbaijan was represented at the event at two sessions of the conference entitled as "Mobile identity: successful increase of social, financial and technological integration with Asan Imza in Azerbaijan" and "Digital trade hub of Azerbaijan".