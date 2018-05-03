Lavrov points to Moscow’s loss of trust in EU as key damage triggered by sanctions

The main damage from European sanctions is the loss of confidence, which will be very difficult to restore, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Italy’s Panorama magazine, TASS reports.

"There are various estimates of the damage, different numbers are given," he noted. "This being said, the main loss is the loss of confidence, which will be very difficult to restore."

According to Russia’s top diplomat, any unilateral economic pressure measures "are not only illegitimate from the standpoint of international law, experience shows they are ineffective." "Initiated by the US administration and supported by Brussels as a tool to exert long-term pressure on Russia, they have not resulted in a change of our foreign policy," he stated.