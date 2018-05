China says talks with U.S. trade delegation have just begun

China has just begun talks with a trade delegation from the United States, the foreign ministry said on Thursday, soon after the group led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrived in Beijing, the capital, Reuters reports.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a regular briefing.

