U.N. chief Guterres sees meaningful negotiation ahead on North Korea

2018-05-03 11:56 | www.trend.az | 2

United Nations Secretary-Genera Antonio Guterres on Thursday said he was optimistic about the prospects for progress on the issue of North Korea’s nuclear program after recent diplomatic moves by Pyongyang, Seoul and Washington, Reuters reports.

“I am optimistic ... I think now things are on track for a meaningful negotiation,” he said during an interview on BBC Radio 4.