Nar discloses results of 1Q18

2018-05-03

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3

Trend:

“Azerfon” LLC (Nar™) has announced the results of the first quarter of the current year. According to the results, the company demonstrated a high increase dynamics during this period, with regard to quite several indicators.

These results were achieved not only in the capital, but in the regions as well, which became possible thanks to actions aimed at reinforcement of the mobile operator’s network in the country’s regions. Thus, in connection with Nar’s advantageous internet bundles, the mobile internet usage during the first quarter of 2018 increased by 68%. Despite the global tendency of decrease in the demand for mobile voice services, Nar’s volume of voice calls of has not changed in comparison with the last year’s results.

A total of 156 new base stations have been installed on the country’s territory during the first three months of the current year. The mobile operator has launched 84 new LTE base stations in Baku and Absheron peninsula, and 63 new LTE stations at Ganja, Goychay, Quba, Jalilabad, Mingachevir, Salyan, Sheki, Shamkir, Tovuz, Zagatala and other regions of the country. Nar Customers in regions now have the opportunity to use the internet resources in a more efficient way, by benefitting from speed of up to 225 Mbit/s, enabled by the mobile operator’s LTE technology.