Transport becomes main source of air pollution in Bishkek

2018-05-03 12:42 | www.trend.az | 2

Heating, construction, transport and other factors affect air pollution. The main pollution comes from transport, Daniyar Sulaimanov, the head of the Sanitary and Ecological Inspection of Bishkek City Administration said at a round table discussion today.

At least 25 percent of the transport move without catalyzers, using cheap fuel. The State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry provided such data.

There are 400,000 cars in Bishkek, in certain seasons their number reaches 600,000. The city is not designed for such a quantity of transport.

Daniyar Sulaimanov recalled that at the beginning of the year, following the instructions of the Prime Minister, an interdepartmental commission was established, which developed a plan of 35 points for the protection of the air. It was sent to the government.