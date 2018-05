Native of Azerbaijan appointed Minister of Culture of Tatarstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3

Trend:

Native of Azerbaijan Irada Ayupova has been appointed as Minister of Culture of Tatarstan (Russia). The corresponding decree was signed by the President of the Republic Rustam Minnikhanov, Russian media outlets reported May 3.

To date, she has held the position of Chairman of the State Committee of the Republic of Tatarstan on the Archival Affairs.