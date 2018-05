Turkish FM, US secretary of state to mull settlement of Syrian crisis

2018-05-03 12:48 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will discuss the settlement of the Syrian crisis with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during their meeting in Washington, Turkish media reported May 3.

The exact date of the meeting is still unknown, but it is expected that Cavusoglu will visit Washington in the coming days.