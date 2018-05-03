US dollar jumps in Iran’s market despite government measures

Tehran, Iran, May 3

By Kamyar eghbalnejad - Trend:

The US dollar jumped to as much as 60,000 rials in the open market in the Iranian capital city of Tehran on May 1, Tuesday night.

According to a report by ILNA, a US dollar and the euro, respectively, traded for 50,920 and 71,000 rials in the open market in the early hours of Tuesday. A US dollar was worth 36,000 rials in mid-September 2017.

One of the main reasons behind the recent fluctuations in Iran’s foreign exchange market is due to fears of an imminent collapse of the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers and the return of economic sanctions.

Back in January, US President Donald Trump said he was extending the sanctions relief on Iran for the last time, giving the European signatories a May 12 deadline to fix what he said "flaws" in the agreement or he would refuse to waive those bans.

On concerns over a return of sanctions, the rial plunged to an all-time low on April 9. In an attempt to stop the fall, the administration of President Hassan Rouhani held an emergency meeting and decided to unify the country’s official and open market exchange rates.