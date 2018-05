Civilian vehicle in Azerbaijan's Aghdam shelled by Armenian army

A civilian car with a brigade engaged in the repair of artesian wells in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district underwent fire from the district’s territories occupied by Armenia, Executive Power of the district told Trend May 3.

The incident occurred May 2 in the Chamanli village of the district. The people, who were inside the car, weren’t injured and had run off, leaving the car behind.