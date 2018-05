Turkish ruling party officially nominates Erdogan as presidential candidate

2018-05-03 13:40 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has officially nominated the country’s current president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for the June 24 presidential election, AKP said in a message May 3.

AKP noted that Erdogan’s candidacy for the presidency is also supported by the opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

Turkey will also hold parliamentary election on June 24.