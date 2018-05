Russian newspaper: Baku amazes with its modern architecture

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3

Trend:

The capital of Azerbaijan, Baku, amazes with its modern architecture, reads an article published in Russia’s "Komsomolskaya Pravda" newspaper.

Journalist Anna Adamaytes in her article noted that Baku and other cities of the post-Soviet area became closer for residents of Russia’s Altai Republic after the opening of direct flights.