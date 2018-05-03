Experts from US and France may join OPCW’s investigation into Douma incident — Lavrov

Russia expects specialists from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to carry out an independent investigation into the incident in Syria’s city of Douma and invites experts from the US and France to join it, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in an interview with Italian newspaper Panorama, TASS reports.

He reaffirmed that there was no chemical attack in Syria’s Douma on April 7, but a "new dirty provocation made by those who do not want peace in Syria."

"We expect their [the OPCW experts’] trips to result in an objective independent investigation, including visits to all facilities linked to the statements of a chemical attack and extremists’ activity in poisonous agents production," Lavrov said. "From our part, we helped the experts’ work as best we could."