Index of Toshkent Republican Stock Exchange on May 3

2018-05-03

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Uzbekistan Composite Index (UCI) of the Toshkent Republican Stock Exchange (RSE) increased to 1,024.65 points on May 3, which is 0.69 points more compared to May 2 (1,023.96 points).

At the beginning of the trade-day the UCI was at 1,023.96 points, decreasing to 1,023.77 points by 11:00 (GMT +5), increasing then to 1,024.65 points at 14:59. The figure has remained stable till the end of the trade-day.

During the trade-week, the largest figure of the UCI was detected on May 3 (1,024.65), with the lowest being on May 2 (1,023.96 points).