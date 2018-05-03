Electricity generation slightly down in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Power plants of Azerbaijan’s Azerenergy JSC generated 7.66 billion kilowatt hours of electricity in January-April 2018 as compared to over 7.77 billion kilowatt hours in the same period of 2017, says a message from the company.

According to the message, the power plants of Azerenergy generated more than 1.66 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in April 2018 compared to 1.74 billion kilowatt-hours generated in April 2017.