Ukrainian deputy FM arrives in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Vasily Bodnar has arrived in Azerbaijan on a working visit, the Embassy of Ukraine in Azerbaijan said in a message posted in its Facebook account May 3.

Bodnar will participate in the Ukrainian-Azerbaijani political consultations, according to the message.

“The parties will discuss the state and prospects of further development of the bilateral cooperation,” the message said.

Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with Ukraine amounted to $810.2 million in 2017, about $460 million of which accounted for the imports of Ukrainian products, according to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee.

