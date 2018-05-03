Russian Foreign Ministry condemns double suicide bomb attack against media in Kabul

Moscow strongly condemns the double terrorist bomb attack in Kabul, which caused dozens of casualties, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a commentary on Thursday, Reuters reports.

"On April 30, a double terrorist bomb attack in Kabul killed and injured dozens of people, including Afghan and foreign mass media workers. The Afghan wing of the terrorist organization Islamic State claimed responsibility," the Foreign Ministry said. "This terrorist attack was one of the worst against journalists committed in Afghanistan over years. We resolutely condemn this barbaric act."

"We offer condolences to the families of those killed and wish prompt recovery to the injured. We urge the Afghan authorities to take the necessary measures to ensure security, including that of mass media workers," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.