Pashinyan collects necessary number of signatures for nomination as Armenian PM

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3

Trend:

The leader of the opposition movement of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan has collected signatures of one third of the members of the Parliament necessary for nomination as the Prime Minister, the MP from the opposition bloc Yelq (Exit) Ararat Mirzoyan told reporters May 3, TASS reports.

"We were able to collect signatures of one third of the MPs. Pashinyan's candidacy will be officially nominated either today or tomorrow," Mirzoyan said.