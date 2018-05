Prime Minister urges people of Turkey to unite around ruling party

2018-05-03 15:10 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim made a farewell speech and urged the people to unite around the government, Turkish media reported May 3.

The PM noted that the economic and political heights reached by Turkey were not easy.

"Let everyone know that the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has always acted in the interests of the Turkish people," Yildirim said.