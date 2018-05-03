Iraqi foreign minister visits Turkey

Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari is paying a visit to Turkey from May 3-4 in order to attend the Turkish-Iraqi joint Economic Commission (KEK) meeting Hurriyetdailynews reported

Al-Jaaferi will meet Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci and Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Turkey hopes the upcoming elections in Iraq will be held in peace and security, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hami Aksoy told reporters at a press conference on May 3.

“Until now, we have observed that Iraqi politicians have avoided sectarian rhetoric and we welcome this,” Aksoy said.

“We hope the new government will be inclusive and will carry out policies that embrace all electorates,” the spokesperson said.