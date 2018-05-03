Israel’s information about Iran's nuclear program 'apparently outdated', Lavrov assumes

Israel’s arguments Iran has been pushing ahead with its nuclear weapons program apparently refer to an earlier period the IAEA has already taken into account, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference, TASS reports.

"The specialists who participated in drafting the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (a document concerning the Iranian nuclear program adopted as a result of talks by the sextet of international mediators and Iran - TASS) and the commentaries that I’ve heard say that these documents quite probably concern previous activities, already taken into account by the IAEA inspection," he said.

"If Israel or somebody else has obtained documents proving that Iran has retained its nuclear weapons program, such documents must be handed over to the IAEA at once," Lavrov stated.