ECB making 'substantial' inflation progress

2018-05-03 15:27 | www.trend.az | 2

The European Central Bank has made “substantial” progress in lifting inflation but its work is not yet done and requires patience from policymakers, ECB Chief Economist Peter Praet said on Thursday, Reuters reports.

The euro zone’s recent slowdown has come sooner than expected and factors holding down growth may persist in the near term, but the bloc’s expansion remains broad-based and solid, Praet said in Paris.