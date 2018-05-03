Oil edges up as OPEC, Iran overshadow U.S. crude output

Oil prices edged higher on Thursday despite swelling U.S. crude inventories and record weekly U.S. production, as focus shifted back to OPEC supply cuts and the potential of new U.S. sanctions against Iran, Reuters reports.

Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 were at $73.56 per barrel at 0947 GMT, up 20 cents from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were 25 cents higher at $68.18 per barrel.

Prices were pulled down in earlier trading by a Wednesday report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showing a 6.2-million-barrel jump in U.S. crude inventories C-STK-T-EIA.

But by European trading hours, the focus shifted to bullish factors, such as an increase in Saudi Arabia’s official selling price of its oil to Asia, according to Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.

“It may signal stronger-than-expected demand in Asia,” Fritsch said. “This, combined with constraints in (OPEC) production, could lead to higher prices.”

State-owned producer Saudi Aramco on Wednesday raised the June price for its Arab Light grade for Asian customers to a premium of $1.90 a barrel to the Oman/Dubai average, the highest since August 2014.

Additionally, the latest Reuters survey of OPEC production showed it pumped around 32 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, slightly below its target of 32.5 million bpd, due largely to plunging output in Venezuela.

Fritsch said the cuts, along with demand growth, were more than offsetting the increase in U.S. oil.