Turkey’s opposition names candidate for post of president

2018-05-03 15:55 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The oppositional Republican People's Party (CHP) of Turkey has nominated one of the party members Muharrem Ince's cadidacy for the presidency in the election to be held on June 24, Turkish media reported May 3.

It is reported that tomorrow the leader of the CHP Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu will officially announce Ince as a candidate.

54-year-old Ince has been the Chairman of the parliamentary group CHP since 2014.