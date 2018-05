Azerbaijan may completely ban drug ads

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Drug advertising is partially allowed in Azerbaijan, but this issue should be reconsidered, Head of the Healthcare Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ahliman Amiraslanov said at the Committee’s meeting May 3.