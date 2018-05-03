Only 40% of HIV-positive people in Iran are registered

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3

By Umid Niayesh - Trend:

The number of people revealed to be HIV-positive in Iran has reached 36,570, said Parvin Afsar Kazerouni, an official with Iran’s health ministry.

However, Kazerouni, who heads the Bureau of the AIDS at the ministry, added that the mentioned number does not include the non-registered people, ISNA news agency reported.

She said that about 60 percent of HIV-positive people in Iran are not registered, adding that they might not even know they are having the infection.

The official further said that some 50 percent of the people diagnosed with the HIV infection are between the ages of 21 to 35.