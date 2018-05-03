International sea port opened in Turkmenbashi (PHOTO)

Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan, May 3

By Vugar Imanov - Trend:

The opening ceremony of the international seaport in the Pre-Caspian city of Turkmenbashi was held in Turkmenistan, Trend's correspondent reported from the event.

The ceremony was attended by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The ceremony was also attended by numerous foreign guests, representatives of diplomatic missions, including representatives of Azerbaijan - Minister of transport, communications and high technologies Ramin Guluzade, President of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov, Director General of the Baku international sea trade port Taleh Ziyadov, and Ambassador to Turkmenistan Hasan Zeynalov.

The cost of the project, implemented since 2014 by the Turkish Gap inşaat company, exceeds $1.5 billion.

With the commissioning of the new port, great opportunities open up for sending goods coming to Turkmenbashi through the route of the Silk Road from Asia and the Pacific, further – to Europe through the ports of Russia and Azerbaijan.

The new port covers an area of about 152 hectares and includes a common loading terminal, a bulk terminal, a polypropylene terminal, as well as shipbuilding and ship repair docks. A road with overpass junctions has also been built, and railway tracks have been laid.