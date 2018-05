President Aliyev approves state program for winemaking development

2018-05-03 17:01 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has today signed an order approving the "State Program for the Development of Winemaking in Azerbaijan in 2018-2025".

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news