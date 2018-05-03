Slumping economy overhangs Saudi reforms as officials, businessmen meet

2018-05-03 17:09 | www.trend.az | 2

A slump in Saudi Arabia’s economy cast a shadow over ambitious plans for reform this week as top officials met businessmen to discuss freeing the kingdom from its dependence on oil exports, Reuters reports.

At a conference with hundreds of foreign and local bankers and potential investors, ministers said privatizations and partnerships between the government and private companies to build infrastructure projects would begin within months.

They pointed to major successes since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the reform program in April 2016. A huge state budget deficit, which threatened the stability of the currency, is shrinking. Foreign portfolio funds are pouring into the country after a revamp of the stock market.

But data released during the conference showed the private sector, which the reform program assumes will create hundreds of thousands of jobs and play a much bigger role in the economy in the next decade, is struggling.

A monthly survey of companies’ purchasing managers, published on Thursday, found growth in private business activity slowed in April to its lowest since the survey started in August 2009. New orders shrank for the first time in the survey’s history, suggesting there is little new business on the way.