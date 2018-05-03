Caspian hydrocarbons transit through Ukraine to Europe may become topical – GUAM

The issue of transit of Caspian hydrocarbons through Ukraine to Europe may become topical again, stated Secretary General of the Organization for democracy and economic development GUAM Altay Efendiyev in his interview published on the glavcom.ua website.

The Secretary General of the Organization noted that when GUAM was established in 1997, the issue of transit of Caspian oil was not a priority.

"The main attention was focused on countering the challenges associated with the spread of drugs, illegal arms trafficking and human trafficking. The US actively supported our countries in this matter, helped to strengthen the borders, and institutionalized law enforcement, border and customs authorities," Efendiyev said.

General Secretary of GUAM noted that the energy component arose a little later, following the implementation of projects for the development of deposits in the Caspian Sea.

"Then there were several alternative projects for the transportation of hydrocarbons to Europe through Ukraine. However, in view of the fact that the volume of oil and natural gas supplies, mainly from Azerbaijan, has already been tied to the new regional pipeline infrastructure - "Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan" (oil) and "Baku–Tbilisi–Erzurum" (gas), and new sources of raw materials have not appeared, the promotion of such initiatives has stopped," Efendiyev said.