Identity revealed: Yerevan bank attacked by police colonel

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 3

Trend:

The identity of the man, who invaded the Yerevan bank, has been revealed, the RIA Novosti reported.

The report said the man turned out to be the head of the Center for Registration of Traffic Violations, a police colonel, RIA Novosti reported referring to the Armenian Police.