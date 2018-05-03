US fails to provide security guarantees for aid delivery to Syria's Rukban camp — Lavrov

The United States has failed to provide sufficient security guarantees for the delivery of humanitarian aid to the refugee camp Rukban in southern Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference on Thursday, TASS reports.

"As far as the Rukban refugee camp is concerned from the standpoint of delivering humanitarian aid there, the Americans have long refused to open it to humanitarian convoys on the pretext the Syrian government allegedly refuses to give its consent," he said. "This is not so. All issues between the Syrian government and humanitarian organizations have been resolved. In fact, the United States fails to provide sufficient security guarantees for the delivery of humanitarian cargoes to that camp."

Lavrov said the United States suggested the humanitarian supplies be brought to the border of the Rukban camp, where its residents would be able to distribute them on their own.